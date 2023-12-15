Michelle Wu’s segregated Christmas party exposes the left’s regressive views on race

If you’re throwing a party that Gov. George Wallace would approve of, you might want to think twice.

On Thursday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu defended her decision to host an “Electeds of Color Holiday Party,” excluding the city council’s seven white members.

The race-based soirée came to light because an aide accidentally sent an invitation to every member, then awkwardly had to do some fast dis-inviting.

The mayor bizarrely explained: “It is my intention that we can, again, be a city that lives our values and create space for all kinds of communities to come together.”

Gee, Michelle: Judging people by their skin color simply to share some eggnog sure seems like a step away from that vision.

But hey, she’s a progressive, which these days means embracing some deeply regressive views, where being “anti-racist” means obsessing about race, and to heck with all that “content of our character” talk the civil rights movement stood for.

READ MORE