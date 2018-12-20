KANSAS CITY STAR:

Can we talk about the boots Michelle Obama wore Wednesday night on her book tour, because a lot of other people certainly are.

Obama discussed her first lady fashion choices in a sold-out sit-down with “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

When Obama walked on stage in $4,000 thigh-high boots, the sound of fashionista heads exploding rang out across the land.

First came the “wows.”

“All other boots are cancelled,” Cosmopolitan magazine declared.

“Naturally, Michelle dressed up for the occasion, and when I say ‘dressed up’ I mean she rendered all other lewks irrelevant thanks to a pair of sparkly gold thigh-high boots worth almost $4,000,” wrote Mehera Bonner.

“RIP my shoe collection because all other boots are dead to me.”