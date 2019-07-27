Observer:

It’s been a busy few months for Michelle Obama. She started out at the end of June with a relaxing, über luxurious trip to Provence, where she and Barack Obama spent a family vacation with their daughters, Sasha and Malia, at a fancy villa in Avignon. The former first family then headed to Lake Como, where they went on the ultimate double date getaway with George and Amal Clooney, and now they’re back stateside.

The Obamas currently maintain a home in the Kalorama neighborhood in D.C., but the erstwhile first lady is still jetting around the country. Earlier this week, she was with Gayle King at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, and then she headed to Los Angeles. She reportedly was attending meetings related to her and Barack Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, as they signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in the spring. She also headed to Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi’s home to chat about the Obama Foundation and non-profit work, according to Deadline.