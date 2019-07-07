ABC NEWS

Six Democratic presidential candidates took the stage at the Essence Festival on Saturday, but it was a former inhabitant of the White House who got a rock star’s welcome — regardless of her tendency to deflect questions on the 2020 election. Former first lady Michelle Obama refused to comment on the Kamala Harris-Joe Biden “dust up,” as moderator Gayle King called it, Saturday night, but Obama did reiterate a lot of her opinions surrounding the current political climate with a lot of color and to a lot of applause. Biden, President Barack Obama’s vice president, apologized for the first time Saturday for comments he made weeks ago about working with segregationists in Congress during the 1970s. Harris, the only black woman in the Senate, took special exception to Biden’s comments during the first Democratic debate two weeks ago. “I’ve been doing this rodeo far too long,” Obama said in response to King’s question about the tiff. “And no comment.”

