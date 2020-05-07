DAILYMAIL.COM

Becoming, the documentary, was released on Netflix on Wednesday morning

In it, Michelle Obama makes several revelations about her life before, during and after her time in the White House

She talks about wanting to raise herself to become Barack’s ‘equal’ when they met because he was so opinionated

The pair were both working at a law firm when she was assigned as his mentor in 1989

They married in 1992 and welcomed their first daughter, Malia, in 1998

She said it forced her to give up her ‘aspirations and dreams’ because she knew she ‘couldn’t do all of this’

Michelle Obama admits in the new Netflix documentary Becoming that having children was a ‘concession’ that cost her her ‘aspirations and dreams’ after she rose to become Barack’s equal. The documentary was released on Netflix on Wednesday and sees the former first lady narrate parts of her life from when she was a child to meeting Barack, their time in the White House and what she now hopes to do with her time. Among the revelations she makes is that when she met her husband, she felt she had to rise to become his ‘equal’. ‘My relationship with Barack was all about our equal partnership. ‘If I was going to have a unique voice with this very opinionated man, I had to get myself up and set myself off to a place where I was going to be his equal,’ she said. She goes on to say that the birth of their daughters, Malia, now 21, and Sasha, now 18, ‘changed’ that dynamic.

READ MORE AT THE DAILYMAIL.COM