Former First Lady Michelle Obama blasted the Second Amendment Thursday during a promotional appearance for her new book on CBS Mornings.

Remarking on the title of Obama’s book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” host Gayle King said, “I really think that these are uncertain times. Do you think that we could ever figure out a way to reconcile gun violence in this country? Because it does keep me up.”

“I hope and pray that, at some point, enough becomes enough,” Obama responded. “We wondered that throughout our entire presidency.”

“But we are the only developed country on the planet where its citizens can have unfettered access to firearms,” she continued. “That is not a good thing and more of us have to feel strongly about it, in particular, our young people.”

Obama went on to say that “this is where democracy comes in” and that “all of this stuff is decided in the ballot box.”

In recent weeks a spate of shootings have roiled the country and made national headlines.

