THE HILL:

Former first lady Michelle Obama is the “most admired woman” in the U.S. for 2019, according to a new Gallup poll.

Obama earned 10 percent of the write-in vote, followed by current first lady Melania Trump, who was the “most admired” for 5 percent, according to Gallup.

Oprah Winfrey, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg all got 3 percent of the vote each.

It’s Obama’s second year in a row at the top of the Gallup poll. She earned 15 percent of the vote last year.