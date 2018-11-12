THE HILL:

Former first lady Michelle Obama says in her new book that she stopped “even trying to smile” during President Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

Obama sat down with “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts in an interview released Sunday to discuss the turnover from her husband’s administration to Trump’s.

She writes in her book “Becoming” that the celebratory feel during her husband’s two inaugurations was gone when Trump was sworn into office in Jan. 2017.

“Someone from Barack’s administration might have said that the optics there were bad, that what the public saw didn’t reflect the president’s reality or ideals, ” she wrote, according to ABC. “But in this case, maybe it did.”

“Realizing it, I made my own optic adjustment,” she continued. “I stopped even trying to smile.”

Roberts pointed out that the Obamas have mostly avoided criticizing Trump since leaving the White House last year.

“I think it’s safe to say that during your husband’s presidency, it was ‘No Drama Obama,’” Roberts said. “What goes through your mind when you read and hear what’s going on with this administration.

“I said what I continue to say — being the commander in chief is a hard job,” Obama said. “You need to have discipline. You need to read and you need to be knowledgable. You need to know history. You need to be careful with your words.”

“But voters make those decisions and once the voters have spoken, we live with what we live with,” she added.