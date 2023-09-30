Michelle Obama enjoys a snorkeling session with a shirtless Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson in Italy – before climbing aboard Steven Spielberg’s $250 MILLION superyacht

Michelle Obama enjoyed a star-studded day out on sea off the coast Italy alongside a shirtless Tom Hanks and a slew of other famous faces.

The former First Lady, 59, who has spent the last few weeks enjoying a European vacation without her husband Barack, was pictured taking a boat ride with a dazzling array of A-listers including Tom and his wife, Rita Wilson, as well as acclaimed director Steven Spielberg, and his spouse, Kate Capshaw.

The group was seen exiting Steven’s $250 million superyacht together near Portofino, getting onto a smaller vessel, which took them out for a day of snorkeling.

During the boat ride, the stars chatted as they soaked up the Italian sun and took in the stunning views.

