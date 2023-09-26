Michelle Obama earns nearly $750K for one-hour speech: report

Former first lady Michelle Obama has reportedly walked away with nearly $750,000 after giving a one-hour speech on diversity and inclusion in Germany on Monday.The 59-year-old former lawyer spoke to an estimated 5,000 attendees on how to “push past self-doubt while discussing the importance of inclusivity and diversity” at the annual Bits and Pretzels forum in Munich — a start-up event held on the sidelines of the annual Oktoberfest beer festival, according to the event website.

For her speech, Obama was paid 700,000 euros, which is roughly equivalent to $741,000, two unidentified sources close to the conference organizers told the Daily Mail.Organizers told the outlet that the former first lady “topped the list” of people whom participants wanted to hear from “year after year.”“They really pulled out all the stops to get her,” one person close to the team told the Daily Mail, adding: “It’s one of the highest fees that they have ever paid.”In fact, the $741,000 figure is nearly double what her former colleague, Joe Biden, makes in one year as president — at $400,000.

