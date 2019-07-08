BREITBART:

In a Saturday interview, former first lady Michelle Obama insisted that Americans now dismiss the U.S. presidency because a black man was recently in the office.

Speaking to TV host Gayle King during the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Obama exclaimed that husband Barack made the presidency “look too easy,” Fox News reported.

“I guess it’s kind of like if the black guy can do it, anybody can do it — and that’s not true. It’s a hard job,” Michelle told the crowd.

Obama also reminded the audience that she was often portrayed as “an angry black woman who was emasculating her husband.” She added that America is afraid of “the strength of a black woman.”

Indeed, it was Michelle Obama who said that she was never proud of America until her husband became the Democrat nominee.