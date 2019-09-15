NY POST

Former first lady Michelle Obama is coming to Newark Nov. 3 and fans are shelling out big bucks to hear what she has to say. The cheap seats for the “Moderated Conversation” at the Prudential Center were going for $144 on Ticketmaster. Want face time? Prime seats and a “meet and greet” will cost you $2,500. Floor seats are priced as high as $1,300 and the most expensive ticket currently available is $4,200 for a suite-level ducat. Obama will be making five other stops in Canada and one in Texas beginning Sept. 23. The moderator will be announced at a later date.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST