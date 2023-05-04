Former first lady Michelle Obama this week announced her latest initiative, co-founding PLEZi Nutrition in an attempt to “raise healthier kids.”

“I’m proud to announce the national launch of a company designed not just to provide better products, but to jump-start what I hope will be a race to the top that will transform the entire food industry,” Obama said while delivering a speech at the Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything Festival.

Obama penned the “about” page of the PLEZi website, in which the former first lady claimed to have dedicated “so much” of her life to help children live healthier lives, pointing to her White House “Let’s Move!” initiative.

However, Obama claimed the U.S. remains in a “nutrient-related health crisis,” citing studies indicating that children are lacking in fiber and potassium and consuming too much sugar.

