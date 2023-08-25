Michelle Obama 2024 DETAILS RELEASED – ‘Replacement’ plan underway!

As President Joe Biden continues to slide in the polls, Democrat insiders are allegedly working to convince a former first lady to throw her hat in the ring.

Sources reportedly told RadarOnline that the desperation is building up behind the scenes, with some “begging” Michelle Obama to consider running for the Oval Office. Their efforts are bolstered by a recent poll that shows an announcement by the wife of former President Barack Obama would immediately put her in a hefty lead above the incumbent president.

The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll results indicate that Democrat voters favor Biden when paired up against long-shot candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson, but an insider says a matchup with Mrs. Obama would be a blowout.

