Express.co.uk:

MICHELLE and Barack Obama have been advising Prince Harry and Megan Markle on their new life outside the Royal Family, insiders have claimed.

he Duke and Duchess of Sussex are friends with former US President and First Lady and now it has emerged Meghan and Harry reportedly would like to model themselves on the pair, who have maintained their profile after Barack’s presidency.

Her book ‘Becoming’ is on course to be the best-selling autobiography of all time and Michelle has also been on a lucrative speaking tour worldwide.

She and her husband have recently signed a deal with Netflix to make films – their intention to produce a series of “humanistic projects” that can attract an audience.

This is something that has reportedly perked the interest of Meghan, while Harry has already been involved in an Apple TV series which focuses on mental health, alongside Oprah Winfrey.