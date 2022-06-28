The former Senate sergeant-at-arms who oversaw security during last year’s Capitol insurrection has died — one day before Tuesday’s hearing to present new evidence.

Michael Stenger, who resigned a day after pro-Trump rioters easily stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, died Monday morning, Politico reported.

The Marine Corps veteran, 71, spent 35 years in the Secret Service before joining the Senate sergeant-at-arms team in 2011. He was later appointed to the post in 2018. Former colleagues were notified of his death Monday afternoon, Politico reported.

A woman who answered the phone early Tuesday at Stenger’s home in Falls Church, Virginia, declined to comment when reached by The Post.

“The family is not here, it’s nobody’s business,” she said. “It has nothing to do with Jan. 6 at all.”

Stenger stepped down after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) requested his resignation amid widespread criticism in the deadly attempted insurrection. House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving and Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund also resigned.

