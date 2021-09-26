Breitbart

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News on Thursday, conservative radio legend Michael Savage warned the Biden administration is seeking to “dissolve” the country as it passes the “inflection point,” while highlighting key contributing factors including the rapid flooding of the nation with illegal immigrants in order to “overwhelm the system” and destroy what he terms the three pillars that define a nation: borders, language, and culture. The interview began with Savage addressing President Joe Biden’s recent declaration that our nation and the world stands at an “inflection point in history” during his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. “Who put us here?” asked Savage, who was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2016. Asked about the border situation, of which Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was recently accused of lying about as well as hiding data related to the ongoing border crisis due to surging numbers of migrants, Savage had harsh words. “Where did that creep come from? Where did they get him from? Isn’t he a former Obama guy?” he asked. “How does he get away with openly lying that they’re deporting Haitians when everyone knows they’re dispersing them throughout America — which is destroying the nation?” He also expressed his belief that America lacks hope of recovery from the assault on the nation’s border. “[The U.S.] will never recover from this, by the way, ever,” he said, “and I don’t want to hear that they’re just like the European Americans who came in here and their ancestors. I’m not going to listen to this garbage anymore.” Savage recalled his long-stated view that borders, language, and culture define a nation. “I’ve been using the tagline ‘borders, language and culture’ since 1994 because we all know that borders define a nation, language defines a nation, and culture defines a nation,” he said. “Everything stems from these three concepts.” He then accused the Biden administration of seeking to “dissolve” the country through an all-out assault against those pillars that define a nation. “Now everyone knows this except the administration, which does not believe in borders, language and culture,” he said. “They want to melt us down; they want to dissolve America into a part of the new world order, which sounds conspiratorial — right-wing conspiratorial — but you and I both know it’s true,” he added. Blaming the “radical left” for the nation’s “ruin” and melting it “down into a cesspool” in a matter of months, Savage highlighted the role of the media and Democrat politicians. “The fact of the matter is the media is complicit, as you well know,” he stated. “We keep hearing ‘the 11 million illegals need to be normalized.’ That number has been the same for 25 years.” “I would guesstimate that 60 million illegals are already in this country,” he added, “which explains how totally corrupt Democrat politicians can remain in office for so many years while taxpayers scratch their heads and say, ‘but I voted against that person.’” He also accused the media of pushing false narratives such as “collusion between [former President] Trump and Russia” which “we all know now” is false. “Now they have several new false narratives: [illegal immigrants] all come in to work, the Border Patrol is racist, etc.,” he said.

