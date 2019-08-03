

By BILL HOFFMAN

Saturday, 03 Aug 2019 7:02 AM

Talk giant Michael Savage is appealing to new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to end the U.K. government’s official ban that has prevented him from entering the United Kingdom for a decade now.



“I hope Prime Minister Johnson will right this injustice,” Savage, a best-selling author and Radio Hall of Fame inductee, told Newsmax late Thursday afternoon. “Not just for my sake, but also for the sake of freedom and human rights.”



The ban began in 2009, when Jacqui Smith, the home secretary under Prime Minister Gordon Brown, named 22 alleged terrorists and undesirables she said posed a threat to Great Britain.



Among them, surprisingly, was Savage. Smith alleged he was “engaging in unacceptable behavior by seeking to provoke others to serious criminal acts and fostering hatred which might lead to inter-community violence.”



The ban apparently stemmed from a remark the impassioned conservative made one year before. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Savage stated during a broadcast that Muslims were “screaming for the blood of Christians or Jews or anyone they hate” and called the Quran a “hateful little book” and a “document of slavery.”



Smith was embroiled in several controversies when she announced the ban, and resigned a month after it took effect. Johnson labeled the ban an “utterly demented decision,” according to TheGuardian.com, saying it made Britain look “so infantile, so pathetic” when it was first enacted.



Johnson, then the mayor of London, wrote: “What are we, some sort of kindergarten that needs to be protected against these dangerous American radio shows? Does Jacqui Smith think we are all dimwits, who can’t tell when a man like Savage is talking rubbish? Why can America take it, and we can’t?”



Johnson suggested perhaps Smith issued her controversial list to distract attention from her controversial expense reimbursements paid for by taxpayers.



Savage’s lawyer, Daniel Horowitz, has called the ban a “grave injustice” that should be corrected.



Horowitz wrote: “On the list were two individuals of upstanding character and accomplishment. One of them, Geert Wilder of the Netherlands, managed to have his name removed through a formal process taken that year.



“The other, Dr. Michael Savage of the United States of America, is still on that list,” Horowitz added. “Now is the time to lift the ban and take a stand for the free speech that has come under assault in the land of the Magna Carta.”



Savage was the first major talk radio figure to back Trump’s presidential bid. He hosts “The Savage Nation,” which is syndicated across the United States in more than 300 markets.



On Friday Savage fired off an email blast to supporters, bearing the subject line “Help End Savage’s Ban in Britain.” It invites readers to sign a petition calling on Johnson to remove Savage from the ban, allowing him to travel to the U.K.



It adds: “Michael Savage has never advocated violence, and his political views are protected by the First Amendment, which is rooted in the civil-rights tradition that began with Britain’s Magna Carta.”



Horowitz noted Savage — who is also a bestselling author of more than 25 books — has been Trump’s frequent guest at the White House. Yet he would be unable to visit Johnson at 10 Downing Street.



In 2016 Savage published “Banned in Britain: Beating the Liberal Blacklist.”



“What kind of kingdom has Britain become?” he wrote. “Isn’t free speech a value that Western nations must preserve at all costs, one that sets us aside from dictatorship, anarchy and fatal corruption?”

