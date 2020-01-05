TalkStreamLive – January 3, 2020:



The 50 Most Influential and Most Listened-To Streaming Talk Show Hosts.

Talk Stream Live (TSL) sampled record-setting 36 million listeners during 2019 to produce The Power 50 Report – The 50 most influential and most listened to streaming talk show hosts. The Power 50 includes the big personalities talk show fans would expect as well as some new media rising stars. Congratulations to the members of The TSL Power 50! Rush Limbaugh was the top talk show.

Michael Savage takes SECOND out of 50!

Followed by Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Clyde Lewis to round out the top five. The power of politics, personalities and the paranormal played a pivotal role in the power rankings. TSL’s expanded genre channels and apps further fueled the growth of these in-demand streaming shows. The TSL Power 50 Report tracks streaming talk shows through our website, channels, apps and gadgets.