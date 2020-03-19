The Washington Times

Proving greatness runs in families, Russ Weiner, the son of famed radio voice Michael Savage, has just turned his beverage company, Rockstar Energy Drinks, into a $3.2 billion payout from PepsiCo. That it comes as America is stumbling a bit on coronavirus-related economic blues only underscores what even Weiner acknowledged during recent televised interviews — “The American dream is alive.” Yes indeed. “Well talk about baptism by fire,” began Fox Business host David Ansman, at the start of his segment with Weiner. “A blockbuster beverage deal made right in the middle of a major market slide.”

