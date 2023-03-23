Breitbart

Former President Donald Trump will “weather this storm” no matter what the “criminal Biden-Stalinist regime” does to him, proclaimed conservative radio legend Michael Savage, while warning against the “twisting” of American laws as Trump prepares to be indicted by Democrat Manhattan District Attorney “stooge” Alvin Bragg. Joining host Jenn Pellegrino on Newsmax TV on Monday, Savage warned that “we’re living in unprecedented times that are mimicking that of the Soviet Union,” adding that “people have to know history in order to not repeat it.” Savage questioned why disgraced “crypto crook” Sam Bankman-Fried, the Democrat super donor who founded FTX, is “not behind bars.” “After all, he pulled off, allegedly, the largest financial scam in American history and he was released on minimal bail to live in his parents’ mansion in Palo Alto,” he noted. “This is American justice under the Biden-Stalinist regime,” Savage declared. After a Sunday visit to the former president Trump, who he described as “the strongest man” he has ever met and far from someone “crushed” by the “pending doom hanging over his head,” Savage accused Bragg of following “the man under Stalin: [Lavrentiy] Beria… the sadistic mass murderer [who] conducted Joseph Stalin’s reign of terror.” “And he’s the one who said: ‘Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.’ And he was proud of the fact — Beria — that he could prove criminal conduct on anyone, even the innocent,” he added. While under the U.S. Constitution “There’s a presumption of innocence that emanates from the Fifth, Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments, as set forth in many legal trials, Savage noted, “in the Soviet Union it was the opposite: there was a presumption of guilt by this regime.”

