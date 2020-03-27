NEWSMAX

President Trump appointed Michael A Weiner, PhD, better known to his radio listeners as Michael Savage, to sit as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Presidio Trust. The White House made the announcement Thursday along with several other appointments. In addition to hosting a popular syndicated talk radio program called “Savage Nation,” he’s a frequent Newsmax TV contributor and Newsmax columnist. The Presidio Trust, created by Congress in 1996, oversees the preservation of one of San Francisco’s most revered tourist draws — the Presidio, a former U.S. Army fort turned national park located near the Golden Gate Bridge.

