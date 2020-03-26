The Washington Times

Radio star Michael Savage was just named by President Donald Trump to be a member of the board of directors of the Presidio Trust, an organization committed to preserving one of San Francisco’s biggest tourist draws — the national park area located at the Golden Gate Bridge. From humble beginnings to palling with the president. “President Trump saw [my] environmental background and asked if I would like to serve on The Presidio Trust,” Savage said, in an emailed answer to questions. “I hope to help save this great legacy while also reminding the public of the military significance of this land.” In a White House post, Savage was named — Michael A. Weiner, his official name — as “Member of the Board of Directors of the Presidio Trust for a term expiring May 4, 2023.”It’s not that random an appointment for the radio legend. For more than 40 years, Savage has been a champion of environmental preservation. Among his notable causes and actions: In 1975, he devised a regreen-America plan that led to the publication, “Plant a Tree: A Working Guide to Regreening America.” He earned a doctorate in 1978 in ethnobotanical research from the University of California — making him a recognized expert in the study of plants and their uses. Prior, he earned master’s of science and arts degrees in anthropology and botany. His work, “The Secrets of Fijan Medicine” was published by the United Nations in 1983. And he earned the “Best Science Book Award for Children” in 1975 for his published account of “Man’s Useful Plants.” That’s just a dip in the bucket of environmental accolades Savage has received through the years.

