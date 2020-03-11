PAGESIX.COM

Michael Savage — the talk radio host who makes Rush Limbaugh seem liberal — knows about the American Dream. The grandson of a Russian immigrant celebrated the success of his new book, “Stop the Coming Civil War,” within sight of Ellis Island aboard the 165-foot Chelsea Pier-docked yacht of his son, Russ Weiner, owner of Rockstar Energy Drink. The book isn’t out until October, but shot to No. 1 on the Barnes & Noble list last week. Toasting the author on Wednesday night were Ed Klein, who also has a best seller with “Blood Feud: The Clintons vs. the Obamas,” and Fox News stars Jeanine Pirro and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

