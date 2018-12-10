THE WASHINGTON TIMES – CHERYL K. CHUMLEY

Talk radio icon Michael Savage, in an invited Hanukkah appearance at the White House, told President Donald Trump that Jewish people and minorities, under his administration, had hit “the high water mark of their existence in America,” he said.

This is hardly how the media and left portray it.

The unemployment rate for blacks may have fallen to all-time lows in May, at 5.9 percent. The unemployment rate for Hispanics may have dropped to record levels of 4.8 percent that same month. The unemployment rate for all Americans may be hovering in the 3.7 percent range, as it has for some times.

But the mainstream media can’t get it through its head: These numbers are good.

They’re good for the president; they’re good for the people of America.

The left, nonetheless, paints it this way: “White House Falsely Claims Trump Has Created More Jobs for Black Americans Than Obama Did,” one New York Times headline blared in August.

Yada, yada, yada.

“President Trump is not who CNN and the other propaganda outlets paint him out to be,” Savage said in an email. “He is a cheerful, friendly giant of a man. Mrs. Trump, in addition to being the most linguistically adept first lady in modern history, is certainly also the enigmatically beautiful.”

And, if she hadn’t committed the cardinal sin of marrying a Republican, the media would be chatting up her beauty on a daily basis.

“Why hasn’t Melania Trump graced any magazine covers since becoming first lady?” one Newsweek writer asked, in April.

Good question.

Hollywood’s James Woods, on Twitter, has a good answer: “If the Trumps were Democrats, Melania would be on every cover of every chic women’s magazine in the world every month.”

It’s that same partisanship that’s fueling the left’s disgust with Trump’s pro-Israel policies. The Jewish nation may cheer — “Israel lauds Trump’s ‘impressive’ U.N. speech,” wrote the Times of Israel in a headline in September. But the left sneers.

“Donald Trump, President of the United States of Hate? From Charlottesville to Pittsburgh,” the Israeli news outlet Haaretz wrote, “the U.S. Embassy Jerusalem move to the Iran deal, from Saudi to Syria and from Palestinian refugees to the Muslim travel ban … Is the president consciously inciting against minorities and immigrants? Are we framing anti-Semitism in America solely, and wrongly, as a phenomenon of the Trump era?”

Bogus.

Bunk.

Bull.

“At the Hanukkah party,” Savage wrote, “the cheering attendees knew they were experiencing one of Judaism’s highest moments. The crowd ranged from the ultra rich to some very poor ultra religious, black-clad rabbis who looked bewildered, surrounded as they were by a lavish table filled to overflowing … Having visited the Holocaust Museum that same day, I said to the president and first lady, ‘The Jewish people and other minorities are at the high water mark of their existence in America. Black and Hispanic employment are at historic highs, freedom from persecution has never seen better days than the present.’”