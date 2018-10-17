BREITBART:

Savage reflected on recent violent events committed by left-wing activists in Portland, OR.

“What happened over the weekend in Portland with the Antifa violence — a domestic terrorist organization — so exemplifies the mass hysteria of our times, where people think they’re justified in taking over streets and beating people up. But where is it coming from, this hysteria to think that it’s okay to beat up the opposition? You don’t have to look any further than Hillary Clinton, who says we don’t need a civil society until we have power again [or] the deranged Maxine Waters, who should be impeached for what she’s doing.”

The solution to leftist-driven criminal violence is “law and order,” said Savage.

“The other side has made up their mind that anyone who opposes their revolution is a fascist,” stated Savage. “This is how it works in dictatorships, and the only answer to this is law and order. Unless this government comes to understand what a threat this group — and the others, Occupy groups — this is not First Amendment, that’s crap. The First Amendment doesn’t give you the right to beat people up or chase them out of restaurants. That’s not First Amendment. That’s thuggery. It’s called battery.”

Savage added, “We’re living in very dangerous times. It’s beyond mass hysteria. It’s mass hypnosis into thinking that you can just beat people up with impunity and nothing’s going to happen to you.”

Savage was physically attacked by a leftist in March of 2017 while dining at a restaurant in San Fancisco, CA.