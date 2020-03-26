NOMINATIONS & APPOINTMENTS

President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Issued on: March 26, 2020

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Michael B. Stoker, of California, to be the Federal Representative on the Western Interstate Nuclear Board.

Alexei Woltornist, of New Jersey, to be an Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security (Public Affairs).

Michael A. Weiner, Ph.D., of California, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Presidio Trust for a term expiring May 4, 2023.

