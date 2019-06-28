BREITBART:

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) echoed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) by comparing the situation at the U.S. southern border to the Holocaust.

When asked what he would do to stand up to China, Bennet said he would mobilize the world against China before quickly pivoting to an earlier question about the border, where he compared it to the Holocaust.

“When I see these kids at the border, I see my mom because I know she sees herself,” he began. “Because she was separated from her parents for years during the Holocaust in Poland.”