THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I have a question for you guys,” Hogg said after grabbing the mic from Moore.

“Who’s ready to save America?”

The Canadian audience cheered.

“Who’s ready to make America the country we say it is on paper, and make it the actual country that it wants to be?” he asked.

Hogg was the critical of the idea of not allowing convicts to vote in elections.

As Hogg ranted about what he saw as an injustice, someone yelled, “Shame!”

“Turn that shame into your vote,” he responded, adding, “if you’re not Canadian.”

“Um,” he continued, turning to Moore, “I think Canadians can donate to political campaigns in the United States.”