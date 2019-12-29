Fox News

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore argued that President Trump could be on his way to another electoral victory, claiming his support hasn’t dropped “one inch” in the Midwestern battlegrounds that are key to the 2020 presidential contest. At the same time, Moore used that warning to make his case for a candidate like Bernie Sanders — whom he’s endorsed — urging Democrats not to nominate another “Republican-lite” candidate like former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. While suggesting his party still has a fighting chance, Moore said that if the 2020 elections were held today, Trump would lose the popular vote by a bigger margin than he did in 2016 but still win the electoral vote.

