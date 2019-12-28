NEWSBUSTERS.ORG

Michael Moore can’t keep his trap shut about President Donald Trump. The documentary director who’s better known as an obnoxious lefty these days provided more insane TDS soundbites just after Christmas. He told Rolling Stone’s progressive audience to be “afraid of white people” because the majority of them voted for Trump. Really, Mike? But we’re supposed to believe you’re one of the good ones? Appearing on Rolling Stone’s podcast, “Useful Idiot,” Moore did the program’s name justice, spouting off some hateful progressive tripe about the moral failings of “white people” as a group because of their hand in electing Trump. Moore asserted that white people are “not good people” and that “you should be afraid of them.”

