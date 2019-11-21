BREITBART:

During Wednesday’s post-Democratic presidential primary debate coverage on MSNBC, left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore declared “job one” for 2020 was not just to make sure that President Donald Trump was defeated, but also to “we get rid of that which gave us Trump.”

Moore said, “Well, yes, of course, job one is beating —actually, job one is convicting and removing Donald Trump sometime in the next couple of months.”

He continued, “So, it’s like if you really want to go to number one. After what we heard today, he shouldn’t be there in that White House, in our White House, another single day. Somebody said earlier on one of the shows here that —that in the— in the old days, there would be a delegation of Republicans going up to the White House today to say, ‘You know what? That’s it.’”

He added, “So, that’s job one. Job one for the election next year is to make sure that we not only get rid of Trump or Trump’s replacement, but we get rid of that which gave us Trump. That’s really what the real issue should be.”

He concluded, “I said, the majority of the working class actually are women, people of color and young people are paid the least. So, when we say working class, it’s always, we’re always evoking this image of lunch bucket, Joe. The actual working class of 2019 is a 30-year-old black woman. That’s really the working class. And when you say working class, I want everybody to always think, now, that’s a 30-year-old black woman, because that is what the working class is.”