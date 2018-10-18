BREITBART:

Pope Francis met with filmmaker Michael Moore in the Vatican Wednesday. Moore is an admirer of Francis and has called him “the Catholic church’s Gorbachev,” referring to the Soviet premier who was instrumental in bringing down the Iron Curtain.

“Today I met Pope Francis for the first time at the weekly general audience he holds at the Vatican,” Moore tweeted late Wednesday. “We spoke for a number of minutes. I had a question I wanted to ask him and he gave me his answer. I will write about this tomorrow.”

“For tonight, I remain deeply moved and grateful,” Moore said:

Today I met Pope Francis for the first time at the weekly general audience he holds at the Vatican. We spoke for a number of minutes. I had a question I wanted to ask him and he gave me his answer. I will write about this tomorrow. For tonight, I remain deeply moved and grateful. pic.twitter.com/rWL9zRBnjj — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 18, 2018

Mr. Moore, famous for his documentaries espousing progressive causes, is reportedly in Rome to promote his new anti-Trump documentary called Fahrenheit 11/9. Moore was producing the film with longtime colleague Harvey Weinstein until scandals regarding Weinstein’s serial sexual predation forced him to back out of his legal arrangement with the Weinstein Company.

Harvey Weinstein reportedly “paid just north of $2 million out of the $6 million pledged in a docu deal Moore used to get the film to this point,” and the movie reached completion just before sexual assault allegations blew up against Weinstein.