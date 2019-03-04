PEOPLE:

Ten years after Michael Jackson‘s death, the singer is the subject of a new HBO documentary that has received buzz — and backlash — from those who knew and idolized the pop star.

Leaving Neverland follows the story Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who came to know “Bad” singer from a young age — as young as 5 in Robson’s case — and who now claim Jackson sexually molested both of them at separate times when they were children.

In late February, Jackson’s estate filed a lawsuit against HBO claiming the documentary violates a non-disparagement clause in which the network agreed to not speak ill of the singer and also cited Jackson’s 2005 acquittal of child molestation charges against him, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The lawsuit hasn’t stopped HBO from going ahead with the project, which the network addressed in a statement: “Despite the desperate lengths taken to undermine the film, our plans remain unchanged. HBO will move forward with the airing of Leaving Neverland, the two-part documentary, on March 3 and 4. This will allow everyone the opportunity to assess the film and the claims in it for themselves.”