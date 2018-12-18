FOX NEWS:

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn stood by his plea in federal court Tuesday after pleading guilty more than a year ago to making false statements to the FBI — but his fate was in doubt as the judge abruptly tore into the defendant during his sentencing hearing, then called a recess.

Before sentencing, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan called Flynn and his attorneys to the stand and asked a series of questions to ensure Flynn did in fact want to plead guilty. Flynn said he did not want to withdraw his plea.

Later in the hearing, though, Sullivan ripped into Flynn, calling his plea “very serious” and accusing him of being an unregistered agent of a foreign country while serving as national security adviser. The judge even asked prosecutors if Flynn could have been charged with treason, which they hesitated to answer.

“Arguably, you sold your country out,” Sullivan told Flynn, saying he would not hide his “disgust” or “disdain” for the offense.

The court went into recess before Sullivan proceeded to sentencing.

The bureau, meanwhile, has faced mounting criticism from Trump allies in recent days over its handling of the original Flynn interview that led to the false-statement charge, after it was revealed bureau leaders discouraged Flynn from having a lawyer present and some inside the FBI had doubts about whether he intentionally lied. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team defended investigators’ actions, but also urged a lenient sentence.

Ahead of the hearing, Mueller’s team recommended that Flynn be spared jail time, citing his cooperation with the special counsel probe as part of a deal with prosecutors in December 2017.