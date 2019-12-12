NEW YORK POST:

Michael Cohen is pleading with a Manhattan federal court judge to reduce his three-year sentence to just a year and a day — citing his ongoing cooperation with probes into President Trump and even quoting Shakespeare.

In a Wednesday court filing, Cohen asks for the more lenient sentence because he’s spent “approximately 170 hours providing testimony to some eight different governmental agencies, in furtherance of their duties and obligations.”

In the sworn statement, Trump’s former personal lawyer also states he’s spent around 10 hours with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to help with his probe of Trump’s financial dealings.

The florid filing asks that Judge William Pauley schedule a hearing in order to “to explore, evaluate, and quantify” Cohen’s cooperation since his 2018 guilty plea.

“All that Affirmant thought was important and valuable has been painfully revealed as derived, as if through a ‘Faustian bargain,’” Cohen writes, referencing himself. “Like former White House counsel John Dean observed in his book ‘Blind Ambition,’ affirment thought being Donald Trump’s lawyer made him a ‘big man.’”

Cohen goes on to say he became a blind “enabler” of Trump — who he says can “be both magnetic, powerful, and charismatic” — but now “sees what Iago meant in Shakepeare’s [sic] ‘Othello’ when he said ‘He who steals my purse steals trash, he who steals my good name steals all.’”