FOX NEWS:

Michael Cohen, the president’s former lawyer who publicly turned on his ex-boss while under investigation, reported to federal prison Monday for a three-year sentence — while taking a few more swipes at President Trump and teasing future revelations about his conduct en route to the slammer.

Cohen faced a 2 p.m. deadline to report to the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville, a federal prison in the countryside 70 miles northwest of New York City. His car was seen driving into the facility shortly after 11 a.m. ET.

Briefly addressing reporters outside his New York City apartment earlier in the morning, Cohen said: “There still remains much to be told and I look forward to the day that I can share the truth.”

He also took a final swing at Trump, suggesting he hopes the 2020 election ousts him. “I hope that when I rejoin my family and friends that the country will be in place without xenophobia, injustice and lies at helm of our country,” he said.

Cohen — who once famously claimed he was willing to “take a bullet” for Trump before later turning against his boss, including during nationally televised congressional testimony in February — pleaded guilty last year to campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress about Trump’s past business dealings in Russia.