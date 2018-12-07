NEWSMAX:

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Friday asked a judge to sentence Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, to a “substantial term of imprisonment” for paying an adult film star hush money on Trump’s behalf and evading taxes.

Cohen, who has been cooperating with U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between Russia and Trump’s 2016 election campaign, pleaded guilty to the charges in August.

Cohen pleaded guilty last week to a separate charge by Mueller’s office that he lied to Congress about discussions over the construction of a proposed Trump Organization skyscraper in Moscow.

In a separate filing on Friday, Mueller’s office said Cohen should serve any sentence imposed for that crime concurrently with the sentence imposed for the New York charges, saying he had gone to “significant lengths to assist the Special Counsel’s investigation.”

The New York prosecutors said in their filing that Cohen should receive some credit for his cooperation with Mueller, but noted that he had not entered into a cooperation agreement with their office. They said his sentence should reflect a “modest” reduction from the roughly four to five years they said federal guidelines would suggest.