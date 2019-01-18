DAILY MAIL:

Longtime Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen returned to his Manhattan apartment Friday after getting medical treatment – with his arm appearing to be in a sling on a day President Trump and his team once again branded him a liar.

Cohen advisor Lanny Davis said Cohen had gone into the hospital for pre-scheduled shoulder surgery.

Cohen could be seen with his left arm covered, hanging in a sling. He was holding a full-size white pillow against his body. His right hand had a small bandage of the kind used to cover a small wound by an IV.

He also wore a red identification bracelet of the kind distributed by hospitals.

Cohen got medical attention on a day when the longtime former fixer was once again a top topic on the news – this time following a bombshell report claiming the president directed him to lie in his testimony to Congress about a Trump Organization tower deal in Moscow that continued through the summer of 2016.

The report, if true, would constitute subornation of perjury – a felony crime. Obstruction of justice was the first order of impeachment against President Richard Nixon.

But Trump blasted his former lawyer and fixer Cohen on Friday as a liar who was ‘trying to reduce his jail time’ when he reportedly told Special Counsel Robert Mueller that a scheme to build a Trump Tower project in Moscow extended through the 2016 Republican National Convention and into the months before Trump became president-elect.