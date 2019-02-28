NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating President Trump for crimes that have not yet been publicly discussed, Michael Cohen suggested during his long-awaited congressional testimony Wednesday.

Appearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, the former personal attorney to Trump slipped out the potentially explosive detail while dodging questions from Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) about when he last spoke to the President.

Cohen finally confessed he talked with Trump about two months after the FBI raided his Manhattan home and office in April 2018 — but refused to say what the conversation was about.

“Unfortunately, this topic is actually something that is being investigated right now by the Southern District of New York, and I’ve been asked by them not to discuss, and not to talk about these issues,” Cohen said.

Krishnamoorthi, seemingly content with the answer, asked, “Is there any other wrongdoing or illegal act that you are aware of regarding Donald Trump that we haven’t yet discussed today?”

[More Politics] Talks break down between Trump, North Korea strongman Kim Jong Un as lunch is canceled and Vietnam summit ends early »

Cohen responded, “Yes, and again, those are part of the investigation that is currently being looked at by the Southern District of New York.”

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, which is also known as the Southern District of New York, declined to comment.