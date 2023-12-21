Michael Buble emotionally shares how his son Noah’s liver cancer battle was a ‘sledgehammer’ to his ‘reality’ and admits he will never be ‘carefree’ again

Michael Bublé has opened up about how his son Noah’s liver cancer battle ‘reset’ his priorities in life.The singer, 48, revealed how his son Noah, now ten, being diagnosed with hepatoblastoma at the age of three in 2016 ‘pulled the curtain from over his eyes’.He emotionally confessed that the diagnosis was a ‘sledgehammer’ to his life and made him reset his priorities, focusing on his family rather than his career and ‘ego’.Speaking to Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Michael appeared tearful as he said he will never be ‘carefree’ again in his life after his son’s cancer battle.The star – who is married to Luisana Lopilato – explained: ‘My son’s cancer diagnosis rocked my world. It pulled the curtain from over my eyes. I don’t want to get deeper into it, but I don’t think I had context.

