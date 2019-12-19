NEW YORK POST:

Michael Bloomberg dumped on Democratic rival Joe Biden, saying the former vice president is not qualified to be president because he’s never run anything.

“He’s never been a manager of an organization. He’s never run a school system,” Bloomberg said during an MSNBC interview, excerpts of which were released Wednesday night.

The former three-term New York City mayor and billionaire media mogul thought no better of the rest of the Democratic competitors running for president.

“But no, I don’t think any of them — you know, the presidency shouldn’t be a training job,” he said.

“You get in there; you’ve got to hit the ground running. We cannot wait, after what’s happened to our country and all the things that you described, of people not being comfortable, not being optimistic about the future.”