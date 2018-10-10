THE WASHINGTON TIMES – CHERYL K. CHUMLEY

This is why nobody in their right minds buys into politicians as examples of principled people.

Michael Bloomberg, who’s changed his political party affiliation three times, is a Democrat once again.

He’s gone from Democrat to Republican to independent, back again, just now, to Democrat.

Maybe that’ll be the lucky charm that finally brings him into the White House, as he so longs?

He puts it this way: “At key points in U.S. history, one of the two parties has served as a bulwark against those who threaten our Constitution. Two years ago at the Democratic Convention, I warned of those threats. Today, I have re-registered as a Democrat — I had been a member for most of my life — because we need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs.”

Yada yada, blah blah.

What he says and what he means are two different things.

What he means is the Democratic Party now offers him the best path toward higher political office — the presidency.

But Bloomberg’s frequent party switch shows all that’s wrong with American politicians: they have no moral compass.

They’re feathers in the wind, blowing about with the polls.

They’re political guns for hire, ready to race to whatever office pays the most, provides the most lucrative benefits at the time.

Bloomberg, 76, hasn’t suddenly realized his wrong-minded political affiliation with Republicans or independents, and decided to return home to his Democratic roots.