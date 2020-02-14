Fox News:

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who represented a porn star in a lawsuit against President Trump, was found guilty of trying to extort Nike.

A New York federal jury on Friday found Avenatti guilty on three counts, including extortion, wire fraud and transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort.

He faces up to a combined 42 years in prison.

Avenatti, 48, who did not testify in the case against him, pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening to expose corruption at the sports footwear company unless he was allowed to conduct an internal probe of Nike.