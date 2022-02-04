NY Post

Attorney-turned-criminal Michael Avenatti was convicted Friday of swiping nearly $300,000 in book-advance money from his then-client Stormy Daniels. The now-twice-convicted felon — and one-time rising star — now faces a maximum of 22 years in prison for his conviction on wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges. The jury started deliberating Wednesday. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on May 24. After the verdict, Avenatti made a brief statement to reporters outside of the courthouse in lower Manhattan as rain poured down. “I’m very disappointed in the jury’s verdict. I am looking forward to a full adjudication of all of the issues on appeal,” he said. His conviction marks another black eye for the already tarnished attorney, who rose to national fame during the Trump administration as a vocal foe of the president while he was representing Daniels. Avenatti was a darling of the left during his time as Daniels’ attorney, who relished in sparring with former President Donald Trump and his supporters on social media and cable news.

