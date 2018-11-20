NEW YORK POST:

Michael Avenatti allegedly dragged his actress girlfriend out of bed and called her an “ungrateful f–king bitch” during a recent spat over money, according to a report Tuesday.

Mareli Miniutti claims she was injured in the brawl last Tuesday with her boyfriend Avenatti, whom she’d been living with in Los Angeles since January.

The lawyer is accused of smacking Miniutti in the face with pillows and yanking her out of bed by the “wrist of my right arm,” according to her declaration filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by The Blast.

Avenatti had also warned her “do not disrespect me” and told her she couldn’t sleep at his place that night, the document says.

The Estonia native tried texting a pal for help — but claims the fuming lawyer snatched her phone away. He then allegedly pulled her out of bed by her arm and dragged her across the floor through the apartment and out the front door into a hallway.

Minuitti, who was only wearing her underwear at the time, claims she suffered scratches to her back and red marks on her legs.

Photos of the alleged injuries were included with her declaration.

She began ringing a neighbor’s doorbell for help but Avenatti pulled her back into the apartment, the court documents say. After putting on pants and bolting for an elevator, Avenatti allegedly begged her, “Don’t do this, Mareli. Don’t involve them.”