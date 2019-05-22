NEW YORK POST:

Embattled lawyer Michael Avenatti was accused Wednesday of scamming nearly $300,000 from porn star Stormy Daniels by diverting two advance payments for her memoir to an account he controlled.

Avenatti, 48, was charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in the alleged scheme, which prosecutors say he perpetrated last year.

He spent the money on a lease payment for a Ferrari, as well as “airfare, hotels, car services, restaurants and meal delivery,” according to Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

Avenatti’s indictment doesn’t identify Daniels by name, but the details in it make it clear that she’s the person referred to as “Victim-1.”

Avenatti allegedly forged Daniels’ signature to swipe two installment payments of $148,750 each that she was owed for her book “Full Disclosure,” which was published in October and details her claim of a 2006 affair with President Trump.