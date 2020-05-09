Press Contact: Lisa Petrie



Michael A. Weiner, Ph.D. and U.S. Navy Admiral Thomas B. Fargo Appointed to the Board of Directors of the Presidio Trust

San Francisco, CA (May 6, 2020) – The White House has announced the appointment of two new members to the seven-member Presidio Trust board of directors: Dr. Michael A. Weiner and Retired Admiral Thomas B. Fargo, USN.

Dr. Weiner, a Bay Area resident, is a radio host, author, activist, nutritionist, conservationist and political commentator. He is the host of The Savage Nation talk radio show and the author of 25 books, including four New York Times best-sellers. He was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2016. Dr.

Weiner holds master’s degrees in medical botany and in medical anthropology from the University of Hawaii, and a PhD. from the University of California at Berkeley in epidemiology and nutrition sciences. His term is through May 4, 2023, succeeding John W. Keker.

“Mrs. Weiner, our children and I have enjoyed Crissy Field, the Presidio’s forest and trails and the Civil war-era Fort Point for decades, and I have had many stirring and somber moments at the Memorial Day services at the U.S. National Cemetery.” said Dr. Weiner. “As a new board member I hope to highlight the Presidio’s proud military heritage, and with my background in medicinal plants I am interested in the possible creation of a Native American medicinal plant garden.”

A California native and resident of Hawaii, Admiral Fargo had a distinguished 35-year career in the U.S.

Navy, receiving the Navy Distinguished Service Medal. He completed his military career as the four-star Commander of the U.S. Pacific Command. As the senior U.S. military commander in East Asia, the Pacific and Indian Ocean areas, Admiral Fargo led the largest unified command while directing the joint operations of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. Since retiring in 2005, he has led transportation and technology companies and has served on several public and private boards, including as Chairman of the financial services firm United States Automobile Association (USAA). His term is through May 4, 2021, and he succeeds Mark Pincus.

“I believe the Presidio Trust to be one of the very finest examples of public-private partnerships in the nation,” said Admiral Fargo. “After witnessing hundreds of base closures over my career, I applaud the Presidio Trust’s unique approach in serving the community and I am excited to contribute to its mission. The Trust’s combination of environmental stewardship and entrepreneurial support is hugely impressive, and recognizing military history and the contribution of our veterans is especially important to me.”

“My fellow directors and I are pleased to welcome Admiral Fargo and Dr. Weiner to the Presidio Trust board. We look forward to working with them to further enhance the Presidio, a crown jewel in the national park system and the only one that operates without taxpayer support,” said Bill Grayson, chair of the Presidio Trust Board. “We are also very grateful to John Keker and Mark Pincus for their invaluable service to the Presidio Trust Board.”

John W. Keker was appointed to the board by President Obama on April 1, 2015, and served as board chair from April 2017 to April 2019. President Obama appointed Marc Pincus to the board in January 2017. During their tenure, the Presidio opened the Lodge at the Presidio and the Presidio Theatre.

The Presidio is the only national park that receives no taxpayer support and must earn all of its own funds to operate. Since 2013 the Trust has been financially self-sufficient, earning rental revenue by rehabilitating historic buildings for commercial and residential use. Funds earned are reinvested into the park’s historic and cultural assets, hiking and biking trails, and natural resources, for the public good.

About the Presidio Trust and Board of Directors

The Presidio Trust is a federal agency that manages the Presidio of San Francisco, a national park at the heart of the 82,000-acre Golden Gate National Recreation Area. In partnership with the National Park Service and the non-profit Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, the Presidio Trust brings alive the park’s historic, natural, and recreational assets for the inspiration, education, health, and enjoyment of all people at no cost to taxpayers. The Presidio Trust is governed by a seven-member board of directors. Six members are appointed by the President of the United States. The seventh is the U.S. Secretary of the Interior or his or her designee. Board terms are four years and may be renewed once. For more information visit http://www.presidio.gov.