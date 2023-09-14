Miami TSA officers seen stealing from passengers in newly released footage

Newly released surveillance footage captured the moment two TSA officers allegedly stole at least $600 in cash and other items from unsuspecting passengers’ luggage at a Florida airport.

Josue Gonzalez, 20, and Labarrius Williams, 33, were caught on camera as they allegedly rummaged through the bags of travelers waiting to go through the scanner at Checkpoint E at Miami International Airport in June.

The TSA workers were arrested in July when enforcement officials began investigating claims of theft occurring at the checkpoint, NBC6 reported.

Video from the checkpoint shows the two accused thieves at the baggage drop-off section of the checkpoint as they worked together to take money from wallets and purses that passed them on the way to the x-ray machine.

At one point, the brazen pair stood next to each other appearing to talk while Williams sneakily dug through a black bag, removing an item and leaving it in the bin until Gonzalez moved the bin on the conveyor belt and pocketed the item, according to video obtained by NBC Miami.

READ MORE