One of the people who Joe Biden is allegedly considering as a vice presidential running mate is Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Perhaps that says something about Democrats and Biden’s campaign and who they are, as Whitmer is earning the reputation through the pandemic, as one of the worst governors for restrictions on civil liberties, without sense behind some of the actions.

Whitmer gives new meaning to control and Orwellian regulations.

As we previously reported, Whitmer banned travel between residences with few exceptions such as helping out an elderly family member.

So you’re allowed to drive to a park or out of state, just not to any other cottage or residence. The idea sounds arbitrary but it was about trying to prevent those from the more likely infected areas from spreading it to other areas of the state not as infected.

Another thing people are finding arbitrary is what the state has chosen to ban them from buying.

You’re apparently not allowed to buy infant car seats. Trending

You’re definitely not allowed to buy seeds from a store and all nurseries and garden centers have been closed. Michigan resident Terressa Carson was furious that she couldn’t buy seeds for to plant her peas, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots — food that she and her family will eat all winter. Carson said those were “essential” services to her family.

Whitmer has also stopped lawn care services.

So anything that you might try to do at home to make good use of your time, like fixing anything or planting anything, you’re out of luck. Stay at home, sit in your corner and comply.

But there is one thing that isn’t forbidden in the mad Whitmer bans.

What sense does that make? Gotta get that state money.

So what counts as victory after all that?

Shh, Whitmer would ban victory gardens!

Thing people most want to ban now in Michigan? Governor Gretchen Whitmer. A petition to recall her has gotten almost 100,000 signatures as of this writing.

